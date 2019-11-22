Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $50.00, as Binance DEX adds LTC support

LTC/USD has returned to the area above $50.00.

The bullish recovery may be limited by intraday SMA50.

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.2 billion, has been consolidating losses during early Asian hours. LTC/USD bottomed at $48.29 on Thursday and recovered to $50.15 by press time.

Binance added LTC support to its DEX platform, however, the market is slow to react to the news.

Litecoin's technical picture

From the intraday perspective, a strong resistance is now created by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) at $53.20. Once it is broken, the recovery may be extended towards $54.50, reinforced by SMA100 1-hour at $54.70 and the lower boundary of the previous consolidation channel.

On the downside, we will need to see a sustainable move below psychological $50.00 for the sell-off to gain traction with the next ail at Thursday's low of $48.29. Once it is cleared, October 23 low at $47.20 will come into focus.

LTC/USD, 1-hour chart



