Litecoin (LTC) has the best day-to-day gains since mid-September

- LTC/USD has bumped into resistance on approach to $64.00.
- The bullish trend stays intact as long as thee price is above $60.00.
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset, has been growing for the third day in succession. The coin's price grew by nearly $5 and marked the best two days rally since mid-September. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $63.80, down from the intraday high of $64.01. LTC has gained nearly 3% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin's technical picture
Looking technically, a strong move above SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily created a precondition for a strong upside rally that took the price to the area above $64.00. While thee coin has retreated to $63.80, the overall sentiments remain bullish as long as it stays above $60.00.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above the psychological $64.00 for the bullish trend to gain traction. The next resistance awaits us on approach to $64.70. It is created by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band. SMA100 at $67.70 might slow down the rally and trigger a downside correction.
On the downside, the initial resistance is created by the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band located at $60.70. It is closely followed by psychological $60.00 and $57.80 that served as an upper boundary of consolidation channel for the most part of October. If it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards $52.80.
LTC/USD, a daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
