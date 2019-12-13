  • Litecoin trades 1.43% higher as crypto sentiment improves today.
  • The price hit a resistance zone at the top of the rising wedge formation.

LTC/USD 10-Min Chart

Litecoin has been moving higher today and broke out of the 44.08 resistance zone.

Now the level has been broken the price has consolidated between 44.52 and 44.13.

A break higher would certainly be good for the bull but the 44.91 resistance lies in wait.

On the downside, the old 44.52 resistance level could become support the but major low is still at 42.84.

Like many of the other major crypto's be wary as the market is still in a long term downtrend.

LTC/USD

Additional Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 44.3394
Today Daily Change 0.6495
Today Daily Change % 1.49
Today daily open 43.6899
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 45.8154
Daily SMA50 53.1714
Daily SMA100 57.8244
Daily SMA200 80.5963
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 44.0801
Previous Daily Low 42.8434
Previous Weekly High 48.5063
Previous Weekly Low 43.8063
Previous Monthly High 66.2492
Previous Monthly Low 42.351
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 43.6077
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 43.3158
Daily Pivot Point S1 42.9955
Daily Pivot Point S2 42.301
Daily Pivot Point S3 41.7587
Daily Pivot Point R1 44.2322
Daily Pivot Point R2 44.7745
Daily Pivot Point R3 45.469

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

