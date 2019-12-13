Litecoin trades 1.43% higher as crypto sentiment improves today.

The price hit a resistance zone at the top of the rising wedge formation.

LTC/USD 10-Min Chart

Litecoin has been moving higher today and broke out of the 44.08 resistance zone.

Now the level has been broken the price has consolidated between 44.52 and 44.13.

A break higher would certainly be good for the bull but the 44.91 resistance lies in wait.

On the downside, the old 44.52 resistance level could become support the but major low is still at 42.84.

Like many of the other major crypto's be wary as the market is still in a long term downtrend.

Additional Levels