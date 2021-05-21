Litecoin breaks below an upside support line

LTC/USD tumbled yesterday, after China decided to ban financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions. This one of multiple hits the crypto world has received, one of which was a week ago, when Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin as payment for its cars. Yesterday’s tumble took Litecoin below the upside support line drawn from the low of December 11th, which suggests that more declines may be in the works.
After hitting support at 131.00, Litecoin rebounded, but still stayed below the aforementioned upside line. Even if the recovery continues for a while more, the bears may decide to charge again from near that line and bring the price down for a test at today’s current low of 165.00. A break lower could aim for yesterday’s low of 131.00, where another break may take the crypto into territories last tested in February. The next support zone could be at 117.50, marked by the low of January 27th, or the psychological round figure of 100.00.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI rebounded from its below-30 territory and just crossed above 30, while the MACD, although below both its zero and trigger lines, shows signs of bottoming as well. Both indicators detect slowing downside speed and support the notion for some further recovery before the next leg south.
Now, in order to start examining whether the bulls have gained back control, we would like to see a rebound back above 260.00, a resistance marked by the inside swing low of Monday. This would also take the crypto above the pre-mentioned upside line and may encourage advances towards the 317.00 zone, marked by Tuesday’s high, or towards the high of last Friday, at 338.00. If neither obstacle is able to stop the buyers, then we may see extensions towards the 393.00 zone, marked by the high of May 12th, or the all-time peak, at 413.00, hit on May 10th.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
75.05% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Biden administration proposes crypto transfers over $10,000 to be reported to IRS
The Biden administration is calling for banks and crypto exchanges to report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service. In a bid to reduce the tax gap, the Treasury is requesting the reporting of digital asset transfers of over $10,000.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC bears eye 20% decline amid mounting pressure
Litecoin price has seen a sharp recovery after Wednesday’s massive sell-off. However, this uptrend will face significant overhead barriers that could prevent it from climbing higher. A decisive close above $247.04 will ...
Cardano price positions ADA to be a leader in the next crypto rally
Cardano price recovered the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) on a day when most of the cryptocurrencies were struggling to regain their 200-day SMA. It is a notable demonstration of ...
Uniswap price direction uncertain, UNI needs time to consolidate
Uniswap price fell 53% yesterday at the intra-day low before rebounding 40% to close well above the strategically important 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The magnitude of the bounce coupled ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.