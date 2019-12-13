Lisk project has cut a chunky 40 percent of its staff and some quitting.

The company said the move is part of efforts to improve its operational efficiency

The Lisk (LSK) project has reportedly fired some 40 percent of its workforce, with reports also suggesting that employees quitting the company in droves.

However, the Lisk hierarchy noted that the move is part of efforts to improve its operational efficiency. Community members are somewhat sceptical saying the project is looking like another potential failed altcoin experiment.

Lisk co-founder Max Kordek, posting on the project’s Discord, wrote: