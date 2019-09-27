Bertrand Perez, the MD of the Geneva-based Libra Association, said talks were continuing with regulators from Europe and elsewhere to address concerns.
“When we (made) the announcement in June, that was our North Star,” Perez said of the June 2020 launch date, adding that a delay of one or two quarters would not be an issue.
"What is important is that we need to comply with the regulators and we need to make sure that they are on board with us and fully comfortable with our solutions"
” “We knew that we would have to answer lots of questions coming from regulators on both sides of the Atlantic, and from other parts of the world,”
Last week Co-founder David Marcus spoke to Swiss newspaper NZZ, he said:
“The goal is still to launch Libra next year,” and “Until then, we’ll need to address all questions adequately, create a suitable regulatory environment.”
So there you have it Libra could be slightly delayed but they still plan to launch the new stablecoin next year. Libra will be backed by the major currencies of the world and a range of fixed-income assets. Interestingly, the Chinese Yuan will not be in the basket but GBP, JPY, EUR and USD will. There are sure to be plenty of twists and turns along the way so stay tuned for more updates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple push for recovery amid US impeachment talks
The market continued to deal with increasing selling activities on Thursday. Bitcoin extended the lower leg below $8,000. The slide in Bitcoin price impacted on the top altcoins with Ethereum and Ripple retesting key support levels.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD below a critical prior acting support
The Ethereum price on Friday is trading in marginally positive territory of some 0.20%, in the latter part of the session. ETH/USD lost much ground earlier in the week, after the bears forced the price through the psychological $200 price territory.
Cardano Shelly testnet making its network debut after the London test-run
The Cardano community now has access to the Shelly network testnet after it successfully sailed through a test run conducted in London. “It was the first instance of the new networked Shelley testnet, available for the community to join as of today,” a section of IOHK blog post said about the test-run.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD recovers above $0.2400, after another carnage
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.4 billion lost about 2% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin managed to recover from Thursday’s low of $0.2280; however, the upside momentum has been limited so far.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.