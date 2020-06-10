The Libra Association just filled a key role.

The Libra Association, the group behind Facebook's digital asset endeavor, unveiled an update to its brass.

The association announced Sterling Daines fills the role of announced its Chief Compliance Officer, or CCO, at the ourfit, said a statement provided to Cointelegraph staff. Daines will leave his post at Credit Suisse at some point in 2020 to assume his role at the Libra Association.

Daines comes on board to ensure safety

"I am pleased to join the Libra Association as it works to transform the digital payment space to empower billions of people," Daines said in the statement, adding:

A critical element of achieving this mission is to ensure we are building a safe, compliant, and reliable platform for all users, which I look forward to significantly contributing to.

The Libra Association has focused on safety with recent hires

Daines holds previous expertise in finance keeping with anti-money laundering practices while preventing fraud and other nefarious practices, the statement said. Daines holds experience working for financial services powerhouse Credit Suisse as the firm's global head of financial crime compliance, as well as its managing director.

A number of the Libra Association's recent hires show the outfit's desire for regulatory compliance.

Cointelegraph reached out to Libr for additional details, but received no response as of press time. This article will be updated accordingly should a response come in.