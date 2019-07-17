LedgerX sets the bar high for retail investors with the new $100,000 Bitcoin call option

LedgerX option targets investors betting that Bitcoin will trade above $100,000 by December 2020.

A $100,000 contract does not even make us blink,” LedgerX CEO Paul Chou.

The United States-based LedgerX has released to the market a call option for the leading digital asset Bitcoin. The new trading option targets investors betting that Bitcoin will trade above $100,000 by December 2020.

As stated by a Bloomberg report on July 17 both retail and institutional investors can now put a call option on the original digital asset’s price. This means that if the asset hits the target price, it will be a 10x rise from the current market value, in turn, making Bitcoin a crypto with a $2 trillion market cap.

Paul Chou, the CEO of LedgerX told Bloomberg:

“Dozens and dozens of these institutions got back to us saying we’d be interested in trading contract like this.”

He continued:

“I understand $100,000 is a large number, but a lot of us who’ve been in the space remember bitcoin at $1, and then it hit $10 and $100 and $10,000. A $100,000 contract does not even make us blink.”

LedgerX was in June this year given the go-ahead by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to bring to the market physically settled Bitcoin derivatives contracts.