LedgerX sets the bar high for retail investors with the new $100,000 Bitcoin call option

- LedgerX option targets investors betting that Bitcoin will trade above $100,000 by December 2020.
- A $100,000 contract does not even make us blink,” LedgerX CEO Paul Chou.
The United States-based LedgerX has released to the market a call option for the leading digital asset Bitcoin. The new trading option targets investors betting that Bitcoin will trade above $100,000 by December 2020.
As stated by a Bloomberg report on July 17 both retail and institutional investors can now put a call option on the original digital asset’s price. This means that if the asset hits the target price, it will be a 10x rise from the current market value, in turn, making Bitcoin a crypto with a $2 trillion market cap.
Paul Chou, the CEO of LedgerX told Bloomberg:
“Dozens and dozens of these institutions got back to us saying we’d be interested in trading contract like this.”
He continued:
“I understand $100,000 is a large number, but a lot of us who’ve been in the space remember bitcoin at $1, and then it hit $10 and $100 and $10,000. A $100,000 contract does not even make us blink.”
LedgerX was in June this year given the go-ahead by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to bring to the market physically settled Bitcoin derivatives contracts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
