- The announcement of the Bitcoin futures launch on LedgerX proved to be premature.
- LedgerX press representative terminates relationship with the company.
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) stated that they did not give the provider of cryptocurrency derivatives LedgerX permission to launch deliverable bitcoin futures, Coindesk reports.
In June the company said that it had obtained a CFTC license of an authorized derivative market (DM), while on July 31 the successful launch of the instrument was announced.
Thus, institutional and retail investors allegedly got the opportunity to trade options and futures on the proprietary LedgerX platform called Omni.
Meanwhile, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange and the operator of the cryptocurrency platform Bakkt, announced that bitcoin futures would be launched "in the very near future" subject to the final decision of regulators.
Following the misunderstanding about the futures launch, LedgerX press representative Ryan Gorman terminated the relationship with LedgerX
"Due to concerns over the events of the past 24 hours, we have decided to terminate our relationship with LedgerX, effective immediately. We thank them for the opportunity and wish them the utmost success going forward," he wrote on Twitter.
The test launch of Bitcoin deliverable futures on the Bakkt platform officially started on July 22.
