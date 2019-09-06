- The developer adds ERC-20 tokens support.
- More features and more coins to be added in future.
The developer of hardware wallet Ledger has announced the release of a new version of the Ledger Live application. Now it supports over 1250 tokens of the ERC-20. standardin addition to 22 cryptocurrencies.
The French company notes that version 1.14.0 of the application allows users to manage a large number of various crypto assets in real time, as well as perform transactions from both mobile and desktop devices through a single application without compromising private keys.
"Users will never again have to manage different wallets while transacting with Bitcoin, Ether, XRP — and now also over 1,250 ERC-20 tokens — compatible with our devices. We have created a truly borderless solution by integrating a stellar software — Ledger Live — into our line of the most trusted hardware wallets on the market while never relinquishing the maximum level of security we embed in each of our devices," the report says.
Also, the developers promise to add additional cryptocurrencies to the platform in the future.
For those who want to familiarize themselves with the ERC-20 token management process, the Ledger Live application offers special instructions.
Notably, Ledger Live was launched on July 2018. In May, the company added support for several languages.
