Today, BTCUSD is up sharply, and the general mood in the market, from the flows of tweets from crypto influencers and their followers, suggests that we are in the midst of a v-shaped recovery.

That might be true, but no one really knows, and if we take yesterday as an example, then we know traders tend to extrapolate a bit too much for their own good.

Buying the dip between $32,000 and the January 22 low of $28766 was a great risk-reward ratio trade, and long-term buyers will probably do good in holding on to their position in the weeks and months ahead. Yet, short-term traders are probably booking profits now around the 42K level or did already yesterday.

Because the most realistic scenario is that we will not experience a v-shaped recovery. Instead, it will be a slow grind higher, and the price could easily reach today’s Asian session low of $34900 over the next few days. The simple reason for this is that nothing has changed.

Most agree that the last few month’s moves higher in Bitcoin prices was attributed to institutions. For anyone that has worked with or for an institution in the Western World knows how trendy it is to be an environmentalist. The hard fact is that Bitcoin uses too much energy, especially as it is primarily used to speculate. The energy argument will therefore keep on weighing on Bitcoin.

Also, just before yesterday’s mega slide in Bitcoin, the argument was to buy near the April 25 low of $46,860, followed by the “last line in the sand,” the February 28 low of $42,924. Unfortunately, both of those levels failed, and there is now probably a large number of buyers that are underwater, and they will probably try to close their positions, suppressing the price when we reach these levels. At pixel time, the price was just below the February 28 low of $42,924.

So what do I think will happen next? I suspect that the price will turn lower from $42K to 46K and then try to reach 36K. Between 28K and 36K, the risk-reward ratio will once again favour long positions.

If my take on the market is wrong, then the most likely scenario is that we trade sideways for a while, and that might allow traders to enter fresh positions with a good risk-reward ratio when we have a breakout. So waiting for a dip or a breakout from a price range might be the better option because today, the price is stuck between a rock and a hard place.