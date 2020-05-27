Leading the recession revival: Could Cryptocurrencies forge a new economic landscape following COVID-19?

With the effects of COVID-19 set to cast a cloud over lives across the planet for some time, it’s become imperative to cast our minds towards how to stage a recovery. When it comes to the embattled world of finance, experts have been vying to identify a safe haven - a store of value that’s unlikely to flounder alongside the coming economic downturn and unemployment. Could the likes of Bitcoin and other established cryptocurrencies provide the security that investors are craving to help salvage 2020?

Even the most devout of cryptocurrency investors couldn’t deny that COVID-19 has heavily influenced the market, with Bitcoin’s price wildly fluctuating between around $4,000 and $10,000 since the advent of the crisis. Despite Bitcoin currently sitting towards the upper echelon of the spectrum, trading at around $8,800 at the time of writing, short-term confidence in the digital currency is in short supply.

However, despite it demonstrating levels of uncertainty, Bitcoin represents the most accessible shelter for our investments that has the potential to hold value despite the global financial costs of COVID promising further economic hardship.

Turning Volatility into Security

Alternate ways of storing finance has long been the first task for investors to tackle at the first sign of a recession. These so-called safe havens have historically included commodities, US Treasuries and specific fiat currencies as well as equity strategies and hedge funds. Popularly, precious metals like gold were often turned to in times of hardship.

Today, it’s clear that cryptocurrencies must be taken into deep consideration as a key safe haven opportunity for investors.

While the likes of Bitcoin were initially designed with developers fully intent on building a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, the coin’s demand and adoption turned the cryptocurrency into more of a security, as opposed to an alternative unit of finance. This newfound interpretation of Bitcoin led to the currency outperforming other safe assets like real estate, gold and the S&P 500.

As a decentralized asset, Bitcoin is largely immunised from the influence of central banking and the quantitative easing measures favoured by governments in times of financial hardship. Digital scarcity is an important factor in the genetic makeup of Bitcoin, and the supply of tokens available is capped at 21 million - making the cryptocurrency’s value rise and fall based on demand.

Furthermore, Bitcoin is streets ahead of other perceived safe assets due to the convenience of transactions made using the digital asset. The cryptocurrency can be wholly transferred in under ten minutes. Making the unit more convenient to deal in than precious metals, for instance.

Restoring Financial Safety

Of course, for Bitcoin’s convenience and unprecedented decentralised structure, there are still plenty of flaws to iron out. Regulatory measures pertaining to cryptocurrencies are still being drawn up and revised, and there are very few rules in place surrounding the trading of the asset. This leads to manipulative practices that can undermine the short-term values of the digital coin. Fundamentally, while it’s worth acknowledging that Bitcoin’s rise in value has been emphatic, it remains extremely volatile - especially in times of economic uncertainty.

When Satoshi Nakamoto unveiled Bitcoin, it was with the intention of creating a peer-to-peer network that would be better prepared to serve world citizens and maintain a better level of immunity to global economic crises - specifically like the unforeseen crash prompted by the emergence of COVID-19.

Bitcoin represents a tangible safe haven for investors around the world. However, the currency’s transition into standing as a viable alternative asset can only begin after more governmental legislation is put in place. People could gain better levels of control for their wealth with more regulation, and could feasibly lend cryptocurrencies on a peer-to-peer basis, instead of turning to the rigmarole of accessing loans directly from banks.

The upcoming improvements in crypto regulation will help the digital economy to develop as a tangible solution that features better levels of trust and motivation for adoption. Fundamentally, institutional investors will see sold gains from this greater level of regulation, which will help to improve the adoption rates of products. Investor confidence will follow as a result and bring new innovation opportunities, along with greater market capitalization.

With much of the world still forced into lockdown measures, the practical importance of cryptocurrencies has become even more significant. With large volumes of world citizens remaining members of the unbanked population, sending and receiving money has been extremely difficult. With greater crypto adoption, people can securely make and receive payments in confidence.

The cost of business-to-business deals can also be mitigated through Bitcoin. For instance, last year a $1bn BTC transfer cost a company a relatively minuscule $690 in transaction costs. With more businesses set to feel the pinch from Coronavirus in the coming months and years, the case for crypto adoption makes practical sense just as much as it does from an investing perspective.

The world will be reeling from the human and psychological costs of COVID-19 long into the future. Financially a recession is inevitable - but this doesn’t mean that our wealth has to take a significant hit. For all its flaws and rough edges, Bitcoin could once again confound traditional economists and provide investors and businesses alike a glimmer of hope for a swift post-recession revival.