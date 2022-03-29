Some jurisdictions are introducing digital assets as tax payment options while others levy hefty taxes on crypto gains.
It was relatively quiet in the digital asset policy department last week, as regulators and lawmakers in most key jurisdictions retreated to their offices to do the necessary homework. In the U.S., federal agencies got on with the various reports that President Joe Biden’s recent executive orders directed them to produce. Over in the United Kingdom, both the central bank and the Financial Conduct Authority also dropped position papers on crypto-related issues. After thorough deliberation, Thailand’s financial authorities spoke out against using crypto as a means of payment, while rumors of potential legal tender adoption of crypto emerged and died in Honduras.
One theme that has been conspicuous throughout the week is the relationship between digital assets and taxation. Few would argue that cities and even states offering Bitcoin tax payment options to their constituents are doing the Lord’s work that is instrumental in widening the adoption of crypto. On the flip side, digital assets are subject to taxation themselves, a position that does not necessarily advance crypto’s legitimization. Contrary to what one might have thought, India’s approach demonstrated that it is possible to levy heavy taxes on cryptocurrency transactions while maintaining ambiguity around the asset class’s legal status.
Crypto city life
As bulky national legislatures and executive agencies take their time to come up with comprehensive crypto policies, city councils in the U.S. and beyond are filling the void. Austin, the capital of Texas, has taken a bullish stance on crypto as it passed two resolutions designed to facilitate blockchain-powered innovation. The word on the street is that the city could soon get its CityCoin, joining the likes of Miami and New York. The mayor of Portsmouth, New Hampshire is pushing for allowing city residents to pay for municipal services in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Over in Brazil, Rio de Janeiro is poised to start accepting BTC payments for real estate taxes as early as 2023 — a fairly short timeline for a city that’s home to almost 7 million residents.
Taxes vs. digital assets
India has been moving fast on the path of introducing new taxation rules on cryptocurrency transactions. Despite some serious pushback from industry stakeholders — who voiced a wide range of reasons why imposing draconian taxes on crypto could be a suboptimal policy choice — the nation’s crypto community will face a 30% tax burden starting from April 1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who introduced the framework, has previously spoken to the effect that levying a tax on something does not mean that this thing has a legal status. Essentially, one of the world’s major crypto markets is getting rules that treat digital assets similarly to gambling profits and lottery wins. The details on how the law will be enforced in relation to decentralized finance activity are so far scarce as well.
Not today, partisan politics
Enough has been said about how important it is to stop crypto from becoming an issue with firmly entrenched divides along party lines as they are drawn in the United States’ polarized political system. It has been going pretty well so far, with crypto allies found on both the Republican and Democratic sides of the aisle. An unlikely alliance between Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand, her Democrat peer, has further cemented the spirit of bipartisanship as the two revealed a joint effort to create a comprehensive bill that would categorize digital assets and draw clear boundaries of regulatory agencies’ mandates.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price charges ahead, on target to hit $50,000
Bitcoin price has performed spectacularly over the past two weeks. From the week of March 18, 2022, to the current weekly high, BTC is up more than 24%. Additionally, Bitcoin hit a new 2022 high and is likely to close above the January open.
Solana price moons past $100 as SOL bulls set their eyes on $150
Solana price is charging forward this week as the price has breached the $100 level with ease. Solana enthusiasts could see a 40% rally soon. Solana price has ascended into the mid $110 zone to start this week's trading session.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple prepares for take-off
Ripple has breached the parallel channel for the 4th time. XRP price is pouring gasoline onto its' FOMO flame as the price is hovering above the broken daily trend channel at $0.89. Investors appear to be coming back into the market with more optimism.
Shiba Inu price breaks out, targets $0.00003
Shiba Inu price should have investors delighted as the price has broken out in pure impulsive fashion. SHIB enthusiasts have multiple reasons to believe in future gains. SHIB is trading at $0.000026 and showing no signs of weakness. A close below $0.000024 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.