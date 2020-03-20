Bitcoin has fallen over the last few hours of trading but this recent CoT data shows the tide might be turning after a few weeks of bearish price action. The leveraged funds are especially bullish at the moment. Since hitting 4K there was a serious amount of volume coming in on the buy-side to support the BTC/USD price and the bullish candles show the price action turning. 7K now seems to be the next resistance level the bulls have to take to convince the market that the hard times are over.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.