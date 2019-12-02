Asset managers are still short 298 to 56.

Leveraged funds are also net short 1,669 to 1,155.

After tracking the commitment of traders (CoT) report for a while now it seems the market is still on the short side.

This has been reflected in price action recently as the shorts outweigh longs in both asset managers and leveraged funds.

In traditional and more mature markets like FX or index futures participants looks over oversold or overbought levels.

This normally happens by checking extreme short or long positioning. With Bitcoin Futures, we have not collected enough data but we are at extreme levels.