Another gathering of cryptocurrency and blockchain professionals has been postponed as the global coronavirus crisis continues.

The TEAMZ Blockchain Summit — the largest blockchain conference in Japan — was going to take place from April 22–23, but has moved to September 28. Organizers said in an official statement:

“TEAMZ has been closely monitoring the global development of the Coronavirus. TEAMZ is deeply concerned about the safety and security of those attending the summit, including speakers, attendees, partners and sponsors.”

Events setup will remain the same

The venue, schedule, and setup of the summit will remain the same, according to Coinspeaker’s report on March 15.

The Blockchain Summit invites over 2,000 visitors from around the world, including blockchain adopters, industry experts, venture capitalists and educators.

Bitcoin.com chairman Roger Ver, Primitive Ventures founding partner Dovey Wan, and Bitcoin maximalist and billionaire investor Tim Draper were among the confirmed speakers.

The coronavirus pandemic is closing crypto conferences globally

Earlier this month, Cointelegraph reported that the Paris Blockchain Week Summit has been postponed till Dec. 9–10. “Bitcoin 2020”, originally scheduled for March 27 and 28 in San Francisco, has moved to sometime in Q3 of 2020.

TOKEN2049, a major crypto event in HongKong, has been postponed as well. Originally scheduled for mid-March, the event will not take place in the first week of October.