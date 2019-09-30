Large U.S. cryptocurrency exchanges have united in forming a crypto token ratings platform

Big names such as; Coinbase, Circle, Bittrex, Kraken, along with others have formed a crypto token rating platform.

A score of 1 means the crypto is least like a security while a score of 5 means the token shares many similarities with a security.





Major U.S. cryptocurrency exchanges have united in forming a rating platform for crypto tokens. The likes of; Coinbase, Circle, Bittrex, Kraken, along with other major U.S. crypto exchanges and custody platforms have formed an independent rating platform for crypto tokens.

CRC dubbed the Crypto Ratings Council (CRC), the body reportedly evaluates cryptocurrencies to see if they classify as securities.

Within the organisations, maiden rating report, Maker (MKR) and Polymath (POLY) have the highest semblance of securities characteristics among all the 20 evaluated cryptos.

According to the notes provided by the CRC, a score of 1 means the crypto is least like a security while a score of 5 means the token shares many similarities with a security.