Large Korean crypto exchange Bithumb looking to set up in India

Bithumb is planning to expand into the Indian market and is open to speaking with regulators.

They are set to partner up with local exchanges and companies to facilitate such a move.

Large South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, its international platform Bithumb Global is looking to set up a regulated cryptocurrency exchange in India.

The company is planning to expand its services in the Indian market by partnering with local crypto exchanges, funding local blockchain startups and working on new industry initiatives, as reported by local media outlet The Economic Times.

Javier Sim, co-founder and managing director at Bithumb Global said: