Hello Crypto traders, today we will talk about Kyber Network cryptocurrency with ticker KNCUSD, where we see nice and clean bullish setup formation from Elliott wave perspective.
KNCUSD sold-off in the second part of 2022, but in three legs A-B-C only, which means that correction can be coming to an end if we consider an impulsive five-wave rally from the lows since 2019 till 2022. Ideal support we see here around 0.60 – 0. 40 area and from where we should be aware of a bullish continuation in 2023. First bullish evidence would be above trendline connected from the highs and above 1.0 level, while bullish confirmation is only above 2.0 region.
Keep also in mind that we remain bullish as long as the price is above 0.11 invalidation level.
LIMITE TIME OFFER for wavetraders services: Get 2 Months For Price of 1.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can XRP price trigger a 35% upswing as Coinbase joins Ripple’s fight against SEC?
XRP price action last week was disappointing as it slid below a significant support level, flipping it into a blockade. As seen between June and September, the altcoin faced immense selling pressure from the said hurdle that hindered bullish breakout attempts multiple times.
MultiversX (Elrond) Price Prediction: A sweep of the summer's lows
EGLD price has fallen sharply, wiping out all of Autumn's liquidity. A breach of the summer lows could result in a free-fall decline targeting prices last traded in 2020. The downtrend scenario could be invalidated if the bulls reconquer the $45 zone.
Why traders should keep their eyes on dYdX price for the rest of November
dYdX price should be on every trader's watchlist. After outperforming nearly all cryptos this month, the technicals suggest more gains could occur. Key levels have been defined to gauge DYDX’s next potential move. dYdX price has portrayed applaudable strength in the crypto market.
Here’s why cryptocurrency prices could plummet further in the FTX-crash induced bloodbath
Bitcoin price is likely to plummet lower as institutional investors pull capital out of crypto. Experts believe it is likely that institutions and large-wallet investors are less likely to enter crypto markets in light of the FTX-crash.
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.