A series of interesting revelations have been made in the Into The Cryptoverse Report released by the KuCoin exchange. The extensive document, touching a number of crucial adoption criteria, revealed that up to 53% of users from Brazil regard cryptocurrencies as a reliable store of value, and prefer KuCoin as the venue of choice for their investment operations.

The report took into account the factors contributing to the rising adoption of cryptocurrencies among the 34 million population of unbanked and underbanked adults in Brazil. Among them were high inflation rates, the advanced level of digital penetration, and high expectations of local users from digital assets.

The findings reveal that 26% of the population aged 18 to 60 are active crypto investors, with 64% of them seeking to increase their share on the crypto market. Another 21% are considered crypto-curious, 56% of them female. Users from Brazil are said to be making an average between $5,000 and 10,000 annually on their investments in digital assets, with 1 out of 6 allocating more than 90% of their portfolios to cryptocurrencies. Brazilians are placing high stakes on crypto, as the majority of locals expect in excess of 20% yield from their investments at losses below the 10% margin.

A major factor contributing to the popularization of cryptocurrencies is the extensive use of digital banking and online transfer systems in the country. As much as 75% of crypto investors exchange fiat currencies for cryptocurrencies at least once every month, with 58% relying on local online bank transfer systems like Pix, while another 57% use digital wallets like Apple Pay or PayPal for the same purposes.

KuCoin, which positions itself as the ‘people’s exchange’, has also noted a positive trend, highlighting that as much as 69% of Brazilian users prefer KuCoin for their investment operations. Such values are in line with the growing user influx that the exchange has experienced in recent months, topping the 10 million mark in December of last year.

Greater need for education among Brazilian users is evident, though, especially in terms of risk management, considering that 27% of Brazilian potential crypto investors state that they do not understand how cryptocurrencies work, according to the report.

Brazil is a rapidly growing market for digital finance that is attracting the attention of both global cryptocurrency exchanges like KuCoin and decentralized finance protocols. With such high adoption rates, it is possible to conclude that competition for the favor of local users will be fierce as more players enter the local market.