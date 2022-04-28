A series of interesting revelations have been made in the Into The Cryptoverse Report released by the KuCoin exchange. The extensive document, touching a number of crucial adoption criteria, revealed that up to 53% of users from Brazil regard cryptocurrencies as a reliable store of value, and prefer KuCoin as the venue of choice for their investment operations.
The report took into account the factors contributing to the rising adoption of cryptocurrencies among the 34 million population of unbanked and underbanked adults in Brazil. Among them were high inflation rates, the advanced level of digital penetration, and high expectations of local users from digital assets.
The findings reveal that 26% of the population aged 18 to 60 are active crypto investors, with 64% of them seeking to increase their share on the crypto market. Another 21% are considered crypto-curious, 56% of them female. Users from Brazil are said to be making an average between $5,000 and 10,000 annually on their investments in digital assets, with 1 out of 6 allocating more than 90% of their portfolios to cryptocurrencies. Brazilians are placing high stakes on crypto, as the majority of locals expect in excess of 20% yield from their investments at losses below the 10% margin.
A major factor contributing to the popularization of cryptocurrencies is the extensive use of digital banking and online transfer systems in the country. As much as 75% of crypto investors exchange fiat currencies for cryptocurrencies at least once every month, with 58% relying on local online bank transfer systems like Pix, while another 57% use digital wallets like Apple Pay or PayPal for the same purposes.
KuCoin, which positions itself as the ‘people’s exchange’, has also noted a positive trend, highlighting that as much as 69% of Brazilian users prefer KuCoin for their investment operations. Such values are in line with the growing user influx that the exchange has experienced in recent months, topping the 10 million mark in December of last year.
Greater need for education among Brazilian users is evident, though, especially in terms of risk management, considering that 27% of Brazilian potential crypto investors state that they do not understand how cryptocurrencies work, according to the report.
Brazil is a rapidly growing market for digital finance that is attracting the attention of both global cryptocurrency exchanges like KuCoin and decentralized finance protocols. With such high adoption rates, it is possible to conclude that competition for the favor of local users will be fierce as more players enter the local market.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price still underwater as bears aim for $14.50
Polkadot price still looks unappealing as the price is currently coiling into a bearish flag. Traders should look for potential short entries or stay away entirely. Polkadot price has printed its lowest candlestick this month at $16.40.
Algorand price erratic behavior signals an important ingredient for investors
Algorand price is producing choppy back and forth action likely to form an ending diagonal pattern. Traders could expect very tricky price movements to persist unless $0.85 is broken. Algorand price has validated last week’s thesis.
Wyckoff Theory suggests “The Spring is in” for the Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price back and forth nature spells for a Wyckoff accumulation in play. Traders should expect more up-trend with games and fakeouts along the way. Bitcoin price has been a complicated chart to swing trade.
Why Shiba Inu price will rise 17% next month
Shiba Inu price displays evidence of a triangle formation underway. If the technicals are correct, SHIB price will rise 17-20% in May. Shiba Inu price has given reasons to believe in a 17% uptrend rally in the coming days.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price reveals an opportunity to buy as it stoops to crucial support levels. This downswing looks to be a ploy from market makers to purge the sell-side liquidity before triggering an uptrend.