KuCoin’s derivatives exchange has launched BTC quarterly futures

The Bitcoin quarterly futures contracts have been launched by Kumex and can now be traded on the platform.

These contracts are somewhat different to usual perpetual contracts on the exchange, they have an expiry date and will be settled to a price derived from the underlying asset according to a prespecified rule.

The exchanged detailed that the delivery date of the KuMEX Bitcoin quarterly delivery contract is the last Friday of the contract month, and the price to settle at is a 30-minute time-weighted average price (TWAP) of the spot index at 12:00 UTC on the delivery date exchange detailed,