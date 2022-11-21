KuCoin is trading bearish for the last year, but looking at the weekly logarithmic scale chart, we see it finishing a complex wave 4 correction that can find the strong support soon, ideally here around the EW channel support line and equal wave length 2=4 that comes around 5-4 area. Invalidation level is at wave 1 swing high @ 2.5.
KCS/USD, weekly
If we take a look at the daily chart, we can clearly see an overlapped wave structure, which belongs to a complex (W)-(X)-(Y) corrective pattern, where we are tracking final stages of wave C of (Y) of 4.
KCS/USD, daily
If we are on the right path, then new rally within higher dergee wave 5 can be near, probably at the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023. However, keep in mind that first bullish evidence is only above 10 region, while bullish confirmation level above 18.
