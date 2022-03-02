The global KuCoin exchange has released an in-depth report on the state of cryptocurrency adoption in Turkey for 2021. The document delves into the statistics of cryptocurrency adoption among various layers of Turkish decentralized industry users and provides vital insights into the prospects of regulation and digital asset usage in the future.
The report issued by KuCoin highlights the migration of Turkish citizens into the digital currency sector in light of the catastrophic depreciation of the national currency – the Lira, which has lost over 50% of its value over the year, resulting in rampant inflation. The statistics compiled during the survey showed that roughly 40% of the internet population aged 18-60 own cryptocurrencies or have traded such assets in the past six months. Users above the age of 40 are showing a growing interest in investing in or trading cryptocurrencies throughout 2021 and beyond. Moreover, 59% of crypto investors will increase their exposure in the first half of 2022.
One of the key takeaways from the report is the growing involvement of female users in cryptocurrencies. Female accounts represent 47% of investors and 63% of the crypto-curious users. Such increases in the numbers of female users are indicative of the growing education and knowledge base about cryptocurrencies that are available to average users, accelerating adoption and recognition of digital assets as investment instruments and a means of savings.
Other trends explored reveal that metaverses are attracting considerable interest from Turkish users. Security and stability have also proven to matter to 70% of respondents, while fiat deposits and withdrawal convenience is important to 66% of users. User interface clarity is essential to 65% of respondents, the variety of tradable coins is important to 63% of traders, while transaction liquidity is revealed to be a determining factor for 55% of users.
The overall regulatory environment in Turkey remains difficult in terms of cryptocurrencies, with the local authorities taking negative stances towards exchanges and other related platforms. Such an attitude is based on the Turkish government’s strive to monopolize the digital assets space through the development and release of the national digital lira. Despite the government’s efforts, the local population is continuing to invest in USDT and other stablecoins in hopes of solidifying their savings and their value.
The KuCoin exchange has surpassed the 10 million user milestone in late 2021, highlighting the demand for altcoins hosted on its list. Another report issued by KuCoin in October of 2021 revealed that the number of female users on the platform has tripled over the past six months, and quarterly growth of new female users stood at 120%, with annual growth being 350%.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple proposes smart regulation for cryptocurrency in collaboration with the Congress
Ripple executives believe that cryptocurrency is not the “wild west,” unlike SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s view. The payments giant is in the middle of its lawsuit with the SEC, and it has offered to collaborate with Congress and work on smart cryptocurrency regulation.
AVAX price prediction: buy-wave in crypto sets $100 in sights
Avalanche (AVAX) price action has been in a sharp uptrend this week as a wave of new interest pushed cryptocurrencies higher. With the massive number of sanctions limiting means of payment in Russia, locals are increasingly buying into cryptocurrencies as an alternative means of payment for goods.
Solana price moves past the halfway point of its 40% ascent to $115
Solana price has executed an impressive bounce over the last week after finding its feet at a crucial support area. This upside move has passed the halfway point of its journey, confirming a healthy uptrend.
Decentraland's momentum is building for bullish breakout towards $3.50
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Decentraland price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where MANA could be heading next.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.