The global KuCoin exchange has released an in-depth report on the state of cryptocurrency adoption in Turkey for 2021. The document delves into the statistics of cryptocurrency adoption among various layers of Turkish decentralized industry users and provides vital insights into the prospects of regulation and digital asset usage in the future.

The report issued by KuCoin highlights the migration of Turkish citizens into the digital currency sector in light of the catastrophic depreciation of the national currency – the Lira, which has lost over 50% of its value over the year, resulting in rampant inflation. The statistics compiled during the survey showed that roughly 40% of the internet population aged 18-60 own cryptocurrencies or have traded such assets in the past six months. Users above the age of 40 are showing a growing interest in investing in or trading cryptocurrencies throughout 2021 and beyond. Moreover, 59% of crypto investors will increase their exposure in the first half of 2022.

One of the key takeaways from the report is the growing involvement of female users in cryptocurrencies. Female accounts represent 47% of investors and 63% of the crypto-curious users. Such increases in the numbers of female users are indicative of the growing education and knowledge base about cryptocurrencies that are available to average users, accelerating adoption and recognition of digital assets as investment instruments and a means of savings.

Other trends explored reveal that metaverses are attracting considerable interest from Turkish users. Security and stability have also proven to matter to 70% of respondents, while fiat deposits and withdrawal convenience is important to 66% of users. User interface clarity is essential to 65% of respondents, the variety of tradable coins is important to 63% of traders, while transaction liquidity is revealed to be a determining factor for 55% of users.

The overall regulatory environment in Turkey remains difficult in terms of cryptocurrencies, with the local authorities taking negative stances towards exchanges and other related platforms. Such an attitude is based on the Turkish government’s strive to monopolize the digital assets space through the development and release of the national digital lira. Despite the government’s efforts, the local population is continuing to invest in USDT and other stablecoins in hopes of solidifying their savings and their value.

The KuCoin exchange has surpassed the 10 million user milestone in late 2021, highlighting the demand for altcoins hosted on its list. Another report issued by KuCoin in October of 2021 revealed that the number of female users on the platform has tripled over the past six months, and quarterly growth of new female users stood at 120%, with annual growth being 350%.