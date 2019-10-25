According to reports, IDG-backed cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin is set to launch its Margin Trading service, which allows users to apply leverage to their trading through borrowing “crypto valued multiplied original principal for more transaction possibilities.”
However the company didnt reveal the details of the amount of leverage traders will have.
So this means that users will effectively borrow cryptocurrencies, depositing their own digital assets as collateral. If the losses on the account exceed the value of their collateral, their positions are automatically liquidated and the invested money is lost.
KuCoin can change the different levels of risk for different tokens. The maximum leverage or initial margin requirements can also be changed according to the token’s associated risk.
“By selling the lending crypto, users can short their positions to get profit. Margin trading, compared to traditional trading, has the potential for higher profit but, due to price fluctuations and high liquidity, also faces higher transaction risk,” it said in an official announcement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is not a threat to fiat currencies, says Galaxy Digital’s CEO Mike Novogratz
The recent Bitcoin price drop was mere coincidence with Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing the U.S. House Financial Services Committee according to the CEO of Galaxy Digital Michael Novogratz. The former hedge fund manager says that the price movement occurs due to a number of inputs.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD recovery capped by SMA100 on a daily chart – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2774, staying close to the intraday high. The third digital asset has gained over 2.6% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid slow recovery on the cryptocurrency market after a sharp sell-off earlier this week.
Litecoin market overview: Goodbye $50, hello $20
The drop in Litecoin price should not come as a surprise to investors. The drop is only a continuation to the downtrend that kicked off when LTC/USD was rejected at $145 in June.
Bitcoin Cash market update: From the ashes, BCH/USD rises
Bitcoin Cash is readying to tackle the resistance at $220. This comes after a marvelous recovery movement from the lows recently recorded at $197.78. The upward retracement has touched ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.