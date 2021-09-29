Kraken to pay $1.25 million in CFTC fines on offering illegal margin crypto trading products

- The United States CFTC has ordered Kraken to pay over a million dollars in penalties following the allegations that the exchange violated the Commodity Exchange Act.
- According to the regulator, the crypto exchange failed to register as a futures commission merchant prior to offering margined retail commodity transactions in digital assets.
- Kraken has limited its margin of crypto products since June 2021.
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken will pay $1.25 million in settlement fees to the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which alleged that the firm offered illegal trading services and did not register with the regulatory entity.
CFTC to provide clarity on ‘rules of the road’ for crypto firms
The CFTC stated that the San Francisco-based digital asset exchange violated the Commodities Exchange Act when it offered margined cryptocurrency products from June 2020 for a year without registering with the agency beforehand.
One of the largest crypto exchanges in the world founded in 2011, Kraken, failed to register as either a futures commodity merchant (FCM) or designated contract market (DCM) with the CFTC before offering the margined crypto transaction services.
Companies that wish to list, trade or offer futures products must register as an FCM or DCM with the CFTC. According to the official press release, Kraken kept sole custody of the margined assets during the one-year period.
During this time, Kraken was said to have offered potential and existing US customers access to margined retail commodity transactions on the platform. The CFTC also added that the exchange also provided margin ratios of up to 5:1.
The acting director of enforcement at the agency, Vincent McGonagle, stated that the settlement was a part of a “broader effort to protect US customers.”
The settlement entails a fine of $1.25 million, which is also known as "civil monetary penalty" within a month and Kraken would need to halt offering of this type of margin to US citizens. The platform has also waived any rights to hearings or court reviews regarding the matter.
However, CFTC Commissioner Dawn Stump said that it might be difficult for the San Francisco-headquartered firm to comply with current regulations given the guidance around issues including the “actual delivery” of cryptocurrencies. It remains unclear how the digital asset exchange could be regulated as an FCM since the current rules around the regulation of traditional FCMs entities do not fit the crypto firm’s role as an exchange.
Stump added that a rule-maker procedure could be added to clear up the “rules of the road” for other cryptocurrency exchanges and companies in the future.
In June 2021, Kraken sought clarification on the CFTC’s margin trading regulations and limited its margin products.
The penalty imposed on the leading crypto exchange is considered small when compared to the company's $10 billion valuation. BitMEX, a crypto derivatives exchange was fined $100 million in August 2021 by the CFTC and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.
Earlier this year, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began conducting an “ongoing, extensive investigation involving substantial IRS resources” into cryptocurrency holders. The IRS is served “John Doe” summons on various cryptocurrency companies including Kraken to seek court orders to require digital asset exchanges to turn over account holder’s names and other key identifying information.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity bucks bearish trend, eyeing breakout to $86
Axie Infinity price can rally for a 20% gain if a split-triple top pattern in Point and Figure analysis is broken. However, danger caution should remain if the broader cryptocurrency market continues to weaken and becomes exceedingly bearish.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC at risk of crashing to $35,000
Bitcoin price faces continued bearish sentiment across the broader risk-on market. Very high probability of a test lower to $40,000 as the final support leg before bears continue to thrust Bitcoin lower. Failure to hold $40,000 will position Bitcoin for a swift collapse.
Cardano’s Alonzo hard fork was a success but real utility could be a while
After the market “sells the news” after the successful Cardano Alonzo hard fork, there is a slow realization that real utility could still be on the distant horizon for the network. ADA reached a ...
Ethereum to underperform Bitcoin in a sell-off as ETH is capped at $2,500
Ethereum price continues to slide further south and faces its last Ichimoku support level. The $2,900 value area is the last support zone before a mini-flash crash would see Ethereum flush towards $2,500.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.