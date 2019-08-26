Kraken head of OTC says it's too early to call Bitcoin (BTC) a safe-haven

The head of OTC at Kraken spoke about similarities with the cryptocurrency industry today to how Wall Street used to be.

Kraken’s Nelson Minier said that it is too early to call Bitcoin (BTC) a safe-haven.

The head of OTC at Kraken Nelson Minier was recently speaking in an interview via Nasdaq trade talks, he was comparing today’s cryptocurrency industry to how Wall Street used to be.

Minier said:

Wall Street ain’t what it used to be. The first 15 years I was on Wall Street, it was fun. I was very fortunate. I started in the CDS market which feels a lot like crypto. Here you have a lot of financial innovation, a lot of trading. It feels very much like that, there’s a lot of energy and enthusiasm about this progress and where it’s going.

He did further touch upon the debate of Bitcoin (BTC) being a safe-haven, saying it is too early to call it a safe-haven at this stage.