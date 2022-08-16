South Korean banks are being investigated for their role in facilitating $6.5 billion in suspicious overseas remittances which have been tied to companies arbitraging cryptocurrency.
According to an Aug. 15 report from Asia Times, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) ordered an investigation into South Korean banks last month after identifying a significant amount of overseas remittance transactions at the end of June.
The investigation found that a majority of the $6.5 billion remitted overseas between Jan 2021 and Jun 2022 came from crypto exchange accounts before being sent out of the country, suggesting some Korean companies are exploiting the "Kimchi premium (kimp)."
The Kimchi premium is the gap in cryptocurrency prices in South Korean exchanges compared to foreign exchanges. Investors buy crypto from foreign exchanges and sell them on local Korean exchanges for a profit.
Regulators have been concerned about Kimchi premium trading as it encourages capital flight from the country.
Currently, the kimchi premium sits at a modest +3.37% but was above +20% as early as last April according to market tracker CryptoQuant.
Reports from Shinhan Bank and Woori Bank found that most of the money remitted was first transferred out of domestic crypto exchanges to various corporate accounts of Korean companies.
These large remittances have raised red flags that investors are using huge sums of money to exploit the Kimchi premium, according to an Aug. 15 report from local news outlet Asia Times.
There are also suspicions that the funds remitted are being used for money laundering, according to the KBS news outlet on Aug. 14, with some employees from the unnamed companies that performed the remittances having been arrested.
The total amount sent overseas was more than double what the FSS had expected to find when it ordered banks to look into the matter. Asia Times reported that the FSS is now expected to conduct additional on-site investigations of domestic banks, which could uncover more funds that have been remitted.
The FSS is now expected to issue sanctions toward Shinhan and Woori for allowing the greatest amount of remittances. Asia Times wrote that Lee Bok-Hyeon, head of the FSS said "We are taking the foreign exchange transaction seriously, and sanctions are inevitable."
On-site investigations are ongoing at Shinhan and Woori but will be completed on Aug. 19.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price all but confirms a bearish breakout amid opposing on-chain metrics
Bitcoin price shows a confluence of bearish developments that suggests an incoming downtrend. This development could halt the bullish outlook seen in Ethereum and other related altcoins. Bitcoin price is in a classic Wyckoff Distribution Phase.
Chainlink Price Prediction: The good, the bad and the ugly of this LINK top reversal pattern
Chainlink price shows an interesting setup that could result in a steep correction and an eventual undoing of the gains. While the former scenario is plausible, the latter is a worst-case outlook and has relatively less chance of manifesting.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: Enjin Coin Price - A 3000% rally by 2023
Enjin coin price could become a crypto outperformer in the next bullrun. Key levels have been identified. The Enjin token, an Ethereum based gaming token witnessed a 14,000% rise between March 2020 lows at $0.03 and the 2021 highs at $4.85.
Got It! This Shiba Inu price trade worked out perfectly, here's what could happen next
Shiba Inu price tags the intended $0.00001550 target. Shiba Inu price has recently rallied an impressive 35% in just one day. Throughout the summer, the outlook has been maintained at a short-term bullish stance with targets in the $0.00001400 -0.00001550 area.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.