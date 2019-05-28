Korean government are looking to execute action over rising risks of crypto market

Given the rising of the resurgent cryptocurrency market, the Korean government are concerned about risks.

In a statement, it was noted the government will be looking at methods to closely monitor all developments.

The Korean government are planning to “closely monitor the market situation in the future and actively respond to the risk of investor damage,” this was coming from an official government statement, posted across the local newswires.

Minister for the Office for Government Policy Coordination, Noh Hyeong-ouk, did announce that the inter-agency meeting in a government statement on Tuesday, detailing that participant of the session included Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Justice and the nation’s top financial watchdog, the Financial Supervisory Commission.

Further within the official statement of the meeting: