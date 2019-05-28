Korean government are looking to execute action over rising risks of crypto market
- Given the rising of the resurgent cryptocurrency market, the Korean government are concerned about risks.
- In a statement, it was noted the government will be looking at methods to closely monitor all developments.
The Korean government are planning to “closely monitor the market situation in the future and actively respond to the risk of investor damage,” this was coming from an official government statement, posted across the local newswires.
Minister for the Office for Government Policy Coordination, Noh Hyeong-ouk, did announce that the inter-agency meeting in a government statement on Tuesday, detailing that participant of the session included Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Justice and the nation’s top financial watchdog, the Financial Supervisory Commission.
Further within the official statement of the meeting:
Since virtual currencies are not legal currencies and nobody guarantees their value, the price fluctuates drastically due to illegal acts, speculative demand, and changes in the domestic and foreign regulatory environment. It is necessary to make a careful decision on a series of actions. The government plans to closely monitor the market situation in the future and actively respond to the risk of investor damage.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.