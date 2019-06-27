Koinex has been forced to shutter its services due to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restrictions

Many crypto related businesses in India can not feasibly operate given the restrictions set up from the RBI.

Koinex is the latest victim due to the ban on banking relationships for crypto firms.

The strict clampdown from the Indian central bank is further forcing businesses to close up shop, given the tightening of room to move.

Cryptocurrency exchange Koinex has been forced to shutter their services, given the ban on all banking relationships for crypto firms in India. It was ordered by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April 2018 – making it very much unfeasible to continue with normal business.

The exchange said: