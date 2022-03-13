Knox Wire, a financial fintech network, successfully launched a new interbank payment network. The platform came to life in January 2022 and hopes to provide financial institutions with a convenient payment infrastructure. It also aims at improving and enabling a bidirectional communication system between banks, investment firms, and many more.

How the Knox Wire Payment System Works

Knox Wire's structure is built to sustain a real-time gross settlement (RTGS) network. The feature allows financial institutions to perform immediate global transactions. More importantly, participants in the network can choose to transact with 150 currencies.

Transaction charges are also lower compared to other payment systems. Users can expect to encounter approximately 30,000 institutions spread across 200 countries in the network.

Every transfer process will further enable the flow of transactional and informational messages. Transactional messages look into the transfer process between financial bodies, while informational messages represent a transaction's overall response.

The messages passed by financial institutions are heavily encrypted with session keys and stored on a blockchain. It is preserving this data on a blockchain that enables Knox to work out any financial disputes that may occur.

Incentives and Other Notable Features

Knox's wire transfer network also looks forward to allowing financial institutions to earn revenue. In other existing payment networks, financial institutions mostly generate profits from exchange rates.

At Knox, eligible participants of the network can expect to earn from exchange rates and transaction fees. Financial institutions can therefore reap more with an additional income stream.

Another notable feature is that the network's participants will not attract any upfront charges for registering. Such opportunities make Knox Wire's offerings unique from other payment systems available on the market currently.

A support system is also available to offer any transfer assistance to participants. Once financial service providers register with Knox, their application and training procedure will take a maximum of two weeks.

This timeframe directly competes with other payment platforms that conduct a 12-month application procedure.

Knox Wire Near-Instant Cross-Border Payments Solution

Knox Wire provides a new flagship system, mainly inspired by the global cross-border payments options limitations. It developed an innovative institution-to-institution network that facilitates same-day off-network payments and real-time inter-bank payments in-network.

Payments are sent via messages, and the system allows them to complete with a sub-2-seconds speed for qualified corporations. However, settlements also happen promptly for third-party financial institutions.

The data contained in the text is accessible through the Knox ire System, including the transactions statuses for every financial institution. The informational and transactional messages remain held on Knox Wire blockchain for security, control, and seamless dispute resolution.