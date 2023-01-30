USD Coin (USDC $1.00) issuer Circle has released an accountant-verified report of its treasury reserve holdings backing more than $44.5 billion worth of tokens currently in circulation.
Circle’s December 2022 reserve report, reviewed by Grant Thornton accountancy group, breaks down the current make-up of the stablecoin issuer’s reserve vault. According to Circle, 44,553,543,212 USDC is currently backed by $44,693,963,701 U.S. dollars held in custody accounts.
It is worth noting that a significant portion of the latter amount is invested in various U.S. treasury bonds. As per Circle’s vice president of accounting Timothy Singh, the fair value of assets in the USDC reserve is the total balance of U.S. dollar-denominated assets, including a mix of cash and treasury bonds.
Key takeaways from Circle’s $44.Circle’s reserve fund is registered as a government money market fund. The equity interests in the fund are wholly owned by Circle and include 14 different U.S. treasury bills valued at over $23.5 billion. The fund also holds $48.9 million in cash, while a further $33 million is due to the fund, offset by “timing and settlement differences.”
Another two U.S. treasury securities valued at $10.5 billion are reported in a separate reserve assets category, alongside another $10.5 billion in cash held by several financial institutions on behalf of Circle.
U.S. banks holding Circle’s cash reserves include the Bank of New York Mellon, Citizens Trust Bank, Customers Bank, New York Community Bank, Signature Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Bank.
Circle and payments platform Ripple were notable attendees that participated in cryptocurrency and blockchain-focused workshops at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2023.
Circle’s vice president of global policy, Corey Then, said the organization had discussions with policymakers, traditional companies, tech firms and humanitarian organizations to unpack the possibility of using USDC as a payment solution.
Over the past two years, Circle’s position as a stablecoin issuer has consistently grown, leaving USDC as the second-most-used USD-backed stablecoin, behind Tether (USDT $1.00).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Here’s what to expect from AAVE V3 launch on the Ethereum mainnet
Aave, an Ethereum-based protocol that offers automated crypto loans to users, recently launched its V3 version on the mainnet. Aave V3 is now live on Ethereum, offering the community an improved version of capital efficiency and liquidity while reducing gas costs.
Here’s why Ethereum-killer Cardano whales are shedding their ADA holdings
Cardano, an Ethereum-competitor and a proof-of-stake blockchain network has witnessed a decline in ADA holdings of large wallet investors. Whales holding between 1000,000 and 100,000,000 ADA tokens have shed their Cardano holdings.
Why Ethereum bears need to be cautious about shorting ETH before $2,000
Ethereum price has been consolidating after the January rally subsided after three weeks. This tightening continues even after BTC shot up 3% over the weekend.
Hedera missed the opportunity to reach that target before the fade kicked in
Hedera (HBAR) price has been shooting for the starts but looks to be dropping like a stone now. Just like Icarus, who flew too close to the sun, this time, Hedera came just not close enough to the projected price target for this rally.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.