“Been working on that since 2016. Unbelievable that Congress won’t unite to end the unjust, immoral, and unconstitutional practice of civil asset forfeiture,” said congressman Warren Davidson.
Ohio’s eighth district congressman Warren Davidson has introduced the “Keep Your Coins” bill in the House of Representatives to protect individuals’ self-custodied crypto wallets from U.S. government agency control.
The introduction on Feb. 15 comes just a day after the Canadian government invoked the Emergencies Act, giving it the power to freeze bank accounts and monitor large transactions (including crypto) without a court order. The move was in direct response to fundraising efforts by the COVID-19 policy-focused Freedom Convoy protesters.
The name of the bill 'Keep Your Coins' is a play on KYC and refers to protections for crypto users from having their own digital assets taken out of their control.
If passed, Davidson’s bill would “prohibit Federal agencies from restricting the use of convertible virtual currency by a person to purchase goods or services for the person’s own use,” and for other purposes such as crypto transactions.
While it appears that the bill has been put forward during an opportune time as the Canadian government’s action causes uproar, Davidson stated on Twitter yesterday that the bill has been in the works for six years before it was introduced to the House of Reps.
Our office will be introducing legislation in the US House of Representatives shortly to protect Americans from this version of overt theft.— Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) February 15, 2022
Please let your Member of Congress and Senators know… https://t.co/UbNdcj8ZZ4
It is unclear how much support the bill will get from the Democrats however, as they have generally been more in favor of clamping down on crypto and blockchain tech:
Been working on that since 2016. Unbelievable that Congress won’t unite to end the unjust, immoral, and unconstitutional practice of civil asset forfeiture — AKA government theft.
The Republican congressman — alongside pro-crypto colleagues such as Senator Cynthia Lummis — has long advocated for the privacy and freedom for individuals’ crypto wallets.
During the Miami Bitcoin conference last year, Davidson stated that the potential over-regulation of the crypto sector concerning private wallets was “a horrible approach.”
“I wish the country would take the threat to privacy as seriously as they take the threat to the second amendment,” he said.
#DefendFreedom— Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) February 16, 2022
“So, while financial privacy should already be protected by the Constitution (the Fourth Amendment), preventing the government from being able to prohibit or restrict the use of self‐hosted wallets is a much‐needed policy improvement.” https://t.co/RfpyY6yLQ8
Cointelegraph has reached out to Davidson for comment on the bill, and will update the story once he responds.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price could crash 15% as SHIB approaches a weakened support
Shiba Inu price sliced through a crucial support area as it rallied exponentially in February. This run-up created a platform that helped facilitate the extension of the rally. SHIB is currently retesting this barrier again, hinting at a breakdown.
Solana price to retest $125 if SOL can shatter this supply zone
Solana price experienced a quick run-up over the past two days. While this move was obvious, it failed to set up a higher high on a daily chart. Despite the recent shortcomings, SOL has a chance to prove itself by clearing a crucial hurdle and triggering another rally.
Russian Ministry proposes to legalize and tax Bitcoin mining
Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development has put forward a proposal to allow cryptocurrency mining operations in the country in areas with “sustainable surplus in electricity generation.” The proposal suggests introducing lower fees for setting up mining in specific regions in Russia.
AVAX price prepares for major upswing as Avalanche bulls target $106 next
AVAX price is preparing for a substantial climb as a bullish chart pattern has emerged. Avalanche bulls could be headed for a 20% ascent toward $106 if the token manages to slice above the hurdles ahead. If AVAX slices below $78, the positive outlook will be invalidated.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.