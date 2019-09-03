A South Korean tech company Kakao may list its token outside its mother country.

The company may be discouraged by South Korean regulation.

A South Korean tech giant Kakao considers listing its proprietary coin on a cryptocurrency exchange. Notably, the company may select a platform for listing outside its home country, the local media outlet reports.

According to media reports, Kakao is choosing between two exchanges for Klay'' listing - one of them is in China, and the other is in South Korea.

The company may be forced to list the token outside its home country due to strict regulatory approach. Some sources say that Kakao is a big market player, thus irs plans to launch its own digital asset will not go unnoticed by the South Korean authorities.

According to the latest figures from the local Fair Trade Commission, Kakao's assets are worth 10.6 trillion won (about $ 8,8 billion), while KakaoTalk’s application has more than 400 million users, although only 10% of them are considered active.

Notably, Kakao recently announced the creation of a subsidiary Ground X, focused on blockchain technologies. Also, last year the company launched its blockchain platform Klaytn.

The mainnet went live in June, while in August the company launched a cryptocurrency wallet Klip.

