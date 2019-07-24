- Sun says he hopes to educate Buffett about the crypto industry and its potential.
- TRX/USD has negative reaction to the news, as it fell from $0.0265 to $0.0242 this Tuesday.
Justin Sun, the CEO of TRON and BitTorrent was forced to cancel his lunch with Warren Buffett just three days ahead of the meeting due to sudden health complications. Dovey Wan, founding partner of Primitive Ventures, posted a screenshot of the announcement. A translation from of the message from Sun reads:
"Thanks to friends from all walks of life for their concerns, I was in a hospital for sudden kidney stones, and I canceled the lunch with Mr. Buffett. At present, the physical condition is all stable and in the recovery period. I cannot accept the interview. Please forgive me. After the recent physical recovery, you will soon meet the outside world. The donation to the Glide Foundation has been completed and is still valid."
A few hours after Sun's message, TRON Foundation officially announced that the lunch would be postponed. Justin Sun had won a charity auction with a bid of $4.57 million to have lunch with Buffett, who is known to be a Bitcoin skeptic.
Sun's high bid was prompted by his admiration for Buffet, whom he referred to as "one of the most accomplished American businessmen in history." He was also planning to present the potential of blockchain technology to Buffett. Sun told Forbes in an interview:
"I don't think we can convince him that all crypto and blockchain is good, but I hope he walks away knowing more about the industry and its potential."
In an interview with CNBC, Sun said that he would invite some of the popular names in crypto such as Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Litecoin founder Charlie Lee and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. Zhao declined to attend, while Buterin didn't bother replying. Nevertheless, some renowned guests will be joining Sun and Buffett. CEO of Goldman Sachs-backed Circle, Jeremy Allaire confirmed that he'd be attending the lunch. Soon after this, Yoni Assia, CEO of eToro and Huobi CEO Livio Weng also confirmed their presence for the meet.
The market didn't have a favorable response to this news. TRX/USD fell from $0.0265 to $0.0242 this Tuesday, going down by 8.68%. During the day, TRX/USD crashed to a low of $0.022, from which it eventually recovered. As of writing, the TRX/USD has fallen further to $0.023.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD plummets below $10,000, where will the bear be stalled?
After managing to stay above $10,000 for a total of five days, BTC/USD has once again gone back below $10,000. Over this Tuesday, the price has gone from $10,335 to $9,885. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of support levels, so further price drop may be expected.
Crypto market overview: Bitcoin plummets, alts follow in a heavily bearish Tuesday
Tuesday marked the third day in a row when the bears have had full control over the market. Bitcoin plummetted below $10,000 and the rest of the top three had to lick their wounds as well. BTC/USD fell from $10,335 to $9,885 as Tuesday came to a close. The bulls will need to rally together to push the price back above $10,000.
Neo technical analysis: NEO/USD has third straight bearish day
The daily NEO/USD chart has had three bearish days in a row as the price fell from $13.35 to $11.55 in this period. The hourly price chart is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20).
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls fail at the $95-level
LTC/USD has had three bearish days in a row, following this Tuesday wherein the price fell from $95.15 to $92.65. Over the last three days, the price has failed at the $100-zone, going down from $100.50 to $92.65.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.