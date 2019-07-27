- Sun took to Weibo to apologize to the TRON community and Chinese regulators.
- He promised to reign in his marketing efforts and concentrate more on research and development.
Justin Sun’s reported lunch with Warren Buffet continued to attract hype and drama. Sun took to Weibo to apologize to the TRON community and Chinese regulators for “vulgar hype and marketing behavior,” before deleting the message shortly afterward.
Regarding the Buffet lunch that he allegedly postponed because of Kidney Stones, Sun said:
“I bought the Warren Buffett lunch because I admire him a lot and I have a huge passion for charity. The original reasons are good and simple. I cannot deny that I also want to promote blockchain-related business at the same time. However, because of my immature words, behavior, youth, and vigor, I spoke without thinking twice. It became a failing of over-marketing that was out of my control. It also generated an unexpected outcome for me. I ignored the responsibility of being a public figure. This was not my original intent. During the process, I was excited, then worried, then afraid, and now I’m regretful. This whole thing was bad for society and attracted the scrutiny of regulatory authorities. I want to say sorry again.”
Regarding his overmarketing habits, he said:
“For the elders, leaders and regulators who care about me, I would like to express my sincere apologies for my premature marketing and words and deeds! I am deeply afraid of the adverse effects I caused! I am young, not well experienced in the ways of the world, and the blockchain is an emerging industry. I am immature. The overseers of the regulatory agencies and their great vigilance helped make me understand the importance of social responsibility and social influence....In the future, I will repair my shortcomings, reduce my vocalizations on Weibo, reduce the media interviews, and translate all the research and development from marketing hype to true blockchain technology.”
He concluded by apologizing to the regulators:
“Finally, I say once again to the media, overseers, leaders, regulatory agencies, and the public who care about me, I sincerely say: sorry!”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bitcoin Resilience
Everywhere we see how Central Banks print huge amounts of banknotes. Emissions that, from a simple point of view, will dilute in equal proportion the value of already very questioned currencies. Cash as a store of value has a fragile structure.
EOS market overview: Bulls adamantly refuse to get discouraged posting 2% gains
In spite of the immense selling pressure at $4.7, EOS has sustained an uptrend above an upward sloping trend line. The positive picture comes after bears ravaged through key support areas earlier in the week.
Ripple sells XRP tokens worth of $250 million in 2Q
Ripple Labs announced that it sold XRP tokens worth of $251.51 in the second quarter. In the first quarter, the sale brought the company $169 million.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD explodes past $300; $320 remains unconquered
Bitcoin Cash price calculated effort directed against key resistance levels failed to infiltrate $340 hurdle on Sunday. The discouraged bulls fell at the hands of the bears who had an intense desire to see BCH/USD under $300.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.