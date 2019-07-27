Sun took to Weibo to apologize to the TRON community and Chinese regulators.

Justin Sun’s reported lunch with Warren Buffet continued to attract hype and drama. Sun took to Weibo to apologize to the TRON community and Chinese regulators for “vulgar hype and marketing behavior,” before deleting the message shortly afterward.

Regarding the Buffet lunch that he allegedly postponed because of Kidney Stones, Sun said:

“I bought the Warren Buffett lunch because I admire him a lot and I have a huge passion for charity. The original reasons are good and simple. I cannot deny that I also want to promote blockchain-related business at the same time. However, because of my immature words, behavior, youth, and vigor, I spoke without thinking twice. It became a failing of over-marketing that was out of my control. It also generated an unexpected outcome for me. I ignored the responsibility of being a public figure. This was not my original intent. During the process, I was excited, then worried, then afraid, and now I’m regretful. This whole thing was bad for society and attracted the scrutiny of regulatory authorities. I want to say sorry again.”

Regarding his overmarketing habits, he said:

“For the elders, leaders and regulators who care about me, I would like to express my sincere apologies for my premature marketing and words and deeds! I am deeply afraid of the adverse effects I caused! I am young, not well experienced in the ways of the world, and the blockchain is an emerging industry. I am immature. The overseers of the regulatory agencies and their great vigilance helped make me understand the importance of social responsibility and social influence....In the future, I will repair my shortcomings, reduce my vocalizations on Weibo, reduce the media interviews, and translate all the research and development from marketing hype to true blockchain technology.”

He concluded by apologizing to the regulators:

“Finally, I say once again to the media, overseers, leaders, regulatory agencies, and the public who care about me, I sincerely say: sorry!”



