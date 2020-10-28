Coinbase will launch a crypto debit card in the U.S.

The card will also enable users to spend rewards in the form of BTC and XLM.

The limit for daily transactions using the crypto debit card will be $2,500 in the US. Clients can join the waitlist that Coinbase just opened.

The plan is to launch the Visa card next year which will allow Coinbase customers to spend cryptocurrencies directly from their wallets. Additionally, users can earn spending rewards and get 1% back in Bitcoin or 4% in Stellar Lumens (XLM). A Coinbase spokesperson stated:

Customers can make everyday purchases like coffee and lunch or can shop online directly with the crypto in their Coinbase accounts. The utilities for cryptocurrencies are vast and have so much more potential beyond trading and investing.

Customers spending money through USDC will not have to pay any fees. Non-USDC transactions on the other hand will have a 2.49% fee. It's also important to note that the limit in the EU is 10,000 euros.