- JPMorgan Chase Bank has approved the accounts of Coinbase and Gemini crypto exchanges.
- This is the first time the bank is serving clients from the crypto industry.
- The bank will provide cash-management services and handle dollar transactions for the exchanges’ US-based customers.
JPMorgan Chase, one of the US’ largest banks, has reportedly approved the accounts of Coinbase and Gemini crypto exchanges. Unknown sources close to the matter have clarified that this is the first time the bank has served clients from the crypto industry, as per a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report.
The sources told WSJ that both exchange accounts were accepted in April and transactions are now being processed. The bank is not processing crypto transactions on behalf of the exchanges but will be providing cash-management services and handle dollar transactions for their US-based customers. JPMorgan Chase will reportedly process all wire transfers, dollar deposits and withdrawals through the Automated Clearing House network.
Gemini and Coinbase getting approved by JPMorgan Chase might come as a surprise to a few given Jamie Dimon’s stance on crypto in recent years. Dimon is the chairman and CEO of the bank. He had earlier said that Bitcoin is “worse than tulip bulbs,” predicting that speculation on the coin “won’t end well.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin decouples and points to $10000 key level
Bitcoin has been performing relatively less than the S&P500 since the end of 2017 – historic highs of the BTC/USD pair – but that has changed in the last few sessions.
Bitcoin recovers weekly losses, aims at $10,000
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,530, having gained over 6% in the recent 24 hours. The first digital coin recovered from the intraday low of $9,260, however, the short-term trend remains bullish.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD vulnerable to massive longs liquidations
Rumors about the upcoming launch of the long-awaited Ethereum update caused a strong growth of ETH long positions. The trend has gone parabolic and reached unsustainable levels.
BCH/USD trading between the 50-day SMA and 200-day SMA
Bitcoin Cash is battling with selling pressure as the European session commences. From an opening session of $239, BCH only managed to hit intraday highs of $241. The crypto is valued at $238 amid a growing bearish grip.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.