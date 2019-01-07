- The US-based bank may start testing its coin for bonds settlements towards the end of the year.
- The JPMorgan Chase believes that we are moving towards tokenized securities market.
The JPMorgan Chase & Co customers from the U.S., Europe and Japan are interested in trying JPM Coin for instant delivery of securities to the exchange.
According to Umar Farooq, head of digital treasury services and blockchain at JPMorgan Chase, the coin would allow for instant delivery of bonds on a blockchain platform
“We believe that a lot of securities over time, in five to 20 years, will increasingly become digital or get tokenized,” he said in a recent interview.
Meanwhile, some global stock exchanges around the globe have been using blockchain technologies to speed up trading settlement. Thus, no wonder that JPMorgan Chase & Co wants to get the share of its lucrative market.
Moreover, a crypto rush seems to be gaining traction as the market has recovered from the crypto winter and many large corporations from financial and tech sectors are joining the game.
In February, JPMorgan Chase & Co unveiled the plans to launch the proprietary stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. The coin is supposed to be used on a private blockchain to facilitate the cross-border transactions between the bank's customers.
According to Farooq, with JPM Coin, bond traders will be able to deliver the securities instantly, provided that the buyer has purchased JPM Coins in advance and put the in their JPMorgan deposit account. Also, the seller’s bonds should be tokeinized. In this case, the algorithms on a blockchain platform will complete the transaction in no time.
JPMorgan may test the coin with a few customers towards the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: A market in rotation looking for Altcoins’ seasonal effect
BTC/USD is currently trading at $11,050 and stops for the time being the accelerated decline we have seen yesterday. The consolidation process looks like it will last several weeks and possibly reach the $9,000 level.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD gets ready for a bullish breakthrough
Litecoin (LTC), the fourth most actively traded cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $7.8 billion, has recovered from Sunday's low $119.66 to trade at $122.70 by the time of writing. Despite the recovery, LTC/USD is still down 6.2% on a day-on-day basis and over 7% in recent seven days.
BIS supports the idea of central banks' digital currencies
The head of general manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Agustín Carstens believes that central banks' digital currencies (CBDC) may become a reality sooner rather than later.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD sends bullish signals; recovery still hampered
Ethereum is in the green just like the other major coins and even the top twenty cryptos. Looking at the hourly chart, the trading pair put a stop to declines witnessed last week. While multiple support levels failed to hold, Ethereum found support at $280 and $270 levels respectively.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Time to get off that roller-coaster
What an exciting week on the cryptocurrency markets! Bitcoin (BTC) came close to $14,000 only to crash towards $10,000 in less than 24 hours.