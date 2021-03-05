John McAfee indicted by Manhattan Federal Court while imprisoned in Spain

- John McAfee was arrested in Spain facing up to 30 years in jail if he can be extradited.
- On March 5, the Department of Justice released an announcement about the indictment of John McAfee.
- The Anti-virus company founder is accused of Money Laundering Conspiracy crimes and fraud.
On Friday, March 5, 2021, John David McAfee was officially accused by the Manhattan Federal Court of fraud and money laundering conspiracy crimes. According to the release, McAfee and his team exploited social media to create enthusiasm among investors while lying.
McAfee is accused of deception and lies as the defendants allege that his Twitter account was used to create false or misleading statements to conceal McAfee's team's real motives. FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said:
As alleged, McAfee and Watson used social media to perpetrate an age-old pump-and-dump scheme that earned them nearly two million dollars. Additionally, they allegedly used the same social media platform to promote the sale of digital tokens on behalf of ICO issuers without disclosing to investors the compensation they were receiving to tout these securities on behalf of the ICO. When engaging in illegal activity, simply finding new ways to carry out old tricks won’t produce different results. Investment fraud and money laundering schemes carry a strict penalty under federal law.
According to the report, McAfee used 'pump and dump' schemes where his team would buy large quantities of a cryptocurrency and then publicly endorse it to push the price.
MCAFEE, 75, and WATSON, 40, are United States citizens. Both of them are charged in a seven-count Indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit commodities and securities fraud, which carries a maximum potential sentence of five years in prison
John McAfee was arrested in Spain over tax evasion charges but the infamous anti-virus creator has been accused of many crimes in the past. Back in 2019, McAfee was ordered to pay $25 million over neighbor's murder.
The Estate of Gregiry Faul was just awarded a $25 Million judgement against me: https://t.co/OZ65Jirsb3— John McAfee (@officialmcafee) March 20, 2019
Here is my formal response to the media (who will spam my phones tomorrow and who are responsible for most of my 200+ lawsuits.) pic.twitter.com/Bsde9plr03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot: Must reclaim key level for a chance to see new all-time highs
Polkadot price is contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset faces a key resistance level which could be the key to new all-time highs. Investors are interested in Polkadot as a potential alternative to Ethereum in the long-term.
VeChain: Edges closer to a breakout
VET price is consolidating in a descending parallel channel on the 1-hour chart. A decisive close above $0.048 will signal a breakout from the consolidation pattern and trigger a quick 5.65% upswing.
Ocean Protocol’s latest developments could provide OCEAN price tailwind for a 60% upswing
Ocean Protocol announces a collaboration with Benchmark protocol to expand the DeFi data economy. Now, it's price needs to reset before it goes on a 60% bull rally to new highs.
Fundamentals grow strong despite crypto market-wide correction
Kraken CEO believes Bitcoin will hit $1 million. Leading brokerage firm Charles Schwab is planning to roll out crypto trading services.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.