Theismann believes Bitcoin has taken a step back but it can rise again in terms of its influence on finance.

The former NFL player says that until user adoption is achieved, the challenges Bitcoin is facing will remain in place.

Bitcoin has been the popular kid on the block for the last decade. However, for Joe Theismann, a former NFL player Bitcoin has drifted from the public eye. He made the comments during a podcast interview with Bloomberg on January 30.

It’s sort of been pushed way on the back shelf.

Theismann added:

I’m not saying that there isn’t a possibility for it to rise again at some point, but I think that has run its course to a degree.

Adoption is still the answer

In the interview, Theismann dived into other topics such as stocks and marijuana. He revealed that he takes his financial advice from five asset managers. Rounding back to Bitcoin and crypto, Theismann insisted that adoption is key to growing Bitcoin’s influence on the financial sector.

Until you can convince people to buy things with cryptocurrency, it’s going to be a challenge.

Regarding government concern, Theismann said that governments are unlikely to get involved with crypto any further than the central banks regulating the industry.