Japan’s consumer protection agency reports a spike in queries regarding cryptocurrency exchanges

The Consumer Affairs Agency (CAA) in Japan reported a notable increase in the number of queries it received regarding cryptocurrency exchanges.

Details were released the CAA annual report, some 3,657 inquiries regarding cryptocurrencies over the last year. It marked around a 70% increase versus the prior year, when they reported having received 2,166 queries regarding virtual assets.

