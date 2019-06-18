Japan’s consumer protection agency reports a spike in queries regarding cryptocurrency exchanges
- The CAA – Consumer Affairs Agency in Japan saw a large increase in inquiries regarding crypto-based companies.
- People were complaining of being tricked and mistreated by the organizations, a spike in numbers of around 70% versus last year.
The Consumer Affairs Agency (CAA) in Japan reported a notable increase in the number of queries it received regarding cryptocurrency exchanges.
Details were released the CAA annual report, some 3,657 inquiries regarding cryptocurrencies over the last year. It marked around a 70% increase versus the prior year, when they reported having received 2,166 queries regarding virtual assets.
People had complained to the agency with the tone that they had been somewhat tricked or were mistreated by a crypto related organization.
