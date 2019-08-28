BitUniverse will integrate Liquid API into their services.

Liquid users will get access to new tools and features.

Japanese cryptocurrency trading platform Liquid.com has announced a partnership with BitUniverse, a trading platform and a digital assets portfolio tracker.

BitUniverse will integrate Liquid API into their services, thus allowing Liquid users effectively tracking their portfolios, execute trades and use trading bots.

Apart from that, Liquid users will be able to trade over 6,000 coins from one app. BitUniverse provides price quotes from over 22 cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Bittrex and OKEx.

BitUniverse’s portfolio manager service simplifies trading performance tracking and analysis by providing automatic tracks and updates for the transaction history and cost-basis data. Also, users can capitalize on the Grid Trading Bot feature that helps to automate trading routine.

“A Grid Trading Bot is a type of trading bot that operates within a defined price range. The price range parameters are selected by the user. Once set, the bot will essentially execute buys towards the lower end of the range and sell in the upper range to generate profits. A Grid Trading Bot is a great tool for ranging, fluctuating market. It makes it to play the range, buying during price decreases and selling at a profit” the company says in an official statement.

Liquid is the first exchange that was officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA). Now the company plans to speed up their expansion across Asia.