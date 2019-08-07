- The exchange was hacked in mid-July for $32m.
- They had recovered $2.3m of the hacked funds.
Japanese exchange Bitpoint is restarting cash deposits and withdrawals in fiat currencies after a successful safety assessment of their crypto wallet. The exchange was hacked for $32m back in mid-July when 1,225 bitcoin, 1,985 bitcoin cash, 11,169 ether, and 5,108 litecoin was stolen from the exchange.
As per the exchange, the compromised hot wallet is no longer in use:
“On July 11, 2019, we discovered an illegal outflow of virtual currency managed by the Company (hereinafter referred to as “the Incident”), so we stopped all services, investigated the cause of the incident, prevented damage expansion, and We have been diligently implementing recovery measures and examining and implementing measures to prevent recurrence. Based on these measures and measures, we plan to resume various services step by step in the following manner within the scope of ensuring the safety of the system from the services with high customer needs.”
Bitpoint parent company, Remixpoint Inc., said that $23 million of the hacked $32 million were customer funds. They had managed to recover $2.3m of the hacked funds. Back on July 16, the exchange announced that the 50,000 affected customers would receive funds back on a 1:1 basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
