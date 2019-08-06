Japan-based BitPoint Exchange set to resume trading services in the wake July's hack attack

BitPoint to gradually resume services while ensuring the security of the system and customer funds.

Fiat deposits and withdrawals services are live but crypto services to wait until September.

Barely a month since BitPoint, a Japan-based cryptocurrency was hacked, the platform has announced that it will be resuming services. The hack mid-July warranted the closure of all services offered. Bigpoint is known for its WEB trading platform.

The services shut down include API and smart API services, all the Stores settlement services, BitPoint MT4, BitPoint wallet app as well as BitPoint LITE application. The exchange reported loss of various digital assets including 1,222 BTC, 1,985 BCH, 11,169 ETH and 5,108 LTC.

“On July 11, 2019, we discovered an illegal outflow of virtual currency managed by the Company (hereinafter referred to as “the Incident”), so we stopped all services, investigated the cause of the incident, prevented damage expansion, and We have been diligently implementing recovery measures and examining and implementing measures to prevent recurrence,” the company explained.

The comeback from the hack will be done in a gradual manner according to the exchange. This is to ensure that security is paramount.

“Based on these measures and measures, we plan to resume various services step by step in the following manner within the scope of ensuring the safety of the system from the services with high customer needs.”

At the moment, fiat deposits and withdrawals are running properly. Next, on August 9 will be the over-the-counter (OTC). On August 13, BitPoint will resume crypto spot trading services. Customers seeking to deposit and withdraw crypto will be forced to wait until sometime in September when the services will be made available.