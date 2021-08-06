Senators Wyden, Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) proposed their amendment on Wednesday to ensure that miners, node operators, developers and other non-custodial crypto industry participants are exempt from the crypto tax reporting provision.

Yellen spoke with Wyden on Thursday to push back against the attempt to limit a proposal in the bill that would increase federal regulation of cryptocurrencies, according to the publication, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been lobbying against cryptocurrency legislation being proposed by Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and other senators as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, according to a Washington Post report published on Friday.

