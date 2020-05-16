In a fascinating instance that took place in the crypto world this Saturday, the author of the renowned the Harry Potter series, J K. Rowling, tweeted out on Bitcoin, in her own fictional style.
Rowling tweeted: “I don’t understand bitcoin. Please explain it to me,” responding to a tweet from CoinDesk senior reporter Leigh Cuen.
In a reply to Rowling’s tweet, Cuen said: “Wizards still need to trust Gringotts Bank. Bitcoin fixes this.”
Further, the author’s tweet drew a lot of replies, with Elon Musk, Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) also commenting. “Pretty much, although massive currency issuance by government central banks is making Bitcoin Internet money look solid by comparison.”
Apparently, it was reported that Rowling was drunk on a Friday night before she thought of learning about the no.1 digital asset.
