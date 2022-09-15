The Ethereum Merge will occur when the network reaches a total terminal difficulty of 58750000000000000000000.

Ethereum (ETH) is heading for the most significant upgrade in its history, which is scheduled to happen at around 5:27am UTC on Sept. 15.

Those wanting to watch the Ethereum network make its historic shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) in real-time will have plenty of options to choose from.

The Ethereum Foundation has scheduled an Ethereum Mainnet Merge Viewing Party live stream ready to go live on YouTube around 4:00 am UTC, which is roughly an hour and a half before the estimated time of the Merge.

The Merge will take place when the network reaches a total terminal difficulty of 58750000000000000000000, after which the next block produced will be done so through a proof-of-stake mechanism.

Scheduled guests for The Ethereum Foundation's live stream include the Ethereum Cat Herders and content creators from Bankless and The Daily Gwei.

The description also hints at other “notable guests," which could include Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and founder of “The Daily Gwei” Anthony Sassano, both of whom have participated in live streams for testnets in the past.

According to the YouTube description, viewers who join two hours before The Merge can "participate in a POAP art canvas."

Users wanting the most up-to-date countdown to the Merge can also refer to Merge prediction timers on Bordel.wtf. Google, Wenmerge.com, and Blockchain.com, all have a running tally of the current total Total Terminal Difficulty and an estimated Merge time. In addition, BTC.com has its own countdown.

Once the Merge is complete, Ethereum will complete its full transition to proof-of-stake, which is expected to drastically reduce its energy usage.