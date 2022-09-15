The Ethereum Merge will occur when the network reaches a total terminal difficulty of 58750000000000000000000.
Ethereum (ETH) is heading for the most significant upgrade in its history, which is scheduled to happen at around 5:27am UTC on Sept. 15.
Those wanting to watch the Ethereum network make its historic shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) in real-time will have plenty of options to choose from.
The Ethereum Foundation has scheduled an Ethereum Mainnet Merge Viewing Party live stream ready to go live on YouTube around 4:00 am UTC, which is roughly an hour and a half before the estimated time of the Merge.
The Merge will take place when the network reaches a total terminal difficulty of 58750000000000000000000, after which the next block produced will be done so through a proof-of-stake mechanism.
Scheduled guests for The Ethereum Foundation's live stream include the Ethereum Cat Herders and content creators from Bankless and The Daily Gwei.
The description also hints at other “notable guests," which could include Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and founder of “The Daily Gwei” Anthony Sassano, both of whom have participated in live streams for testnets in the past.
According to the YouTube description, viewers who join two hours before The Merge can "participate in a POAP art canvas."
Users wanting the most up-to-date countdown to the Merge can also refer to Merge prediction timers on Bordel.wtf. Google, Wenmerge.com, and Blockchain.com, all have a running tally of the current total Total Terminal Difficulty and an estimated Merge time. In addition, BTC.com has its own countdown.
12 hours until the merge!https://t.co/XnI4OY0cPt— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 14, 2022
Once the Merge is complete, Ethereum will complete its full transition to proof-of-stake, which is expected to drastically reduce its energy usage.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Compound Protocol-powered Treasury introduces borrowing for institutions
Institutions have an important place in the crypto space as they tend to bring not only high volumes and inflows but also the credibility that crypto lacks, which keeps financial institutions at bay.
Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB poised for a quick 12% run-up
Binance Coin price created a bullish structure shift in the second week of September, which is currently being tested. A resurgence of buyers coupled with a spike in bullish momentum is required for BNB to see its next leg-up.
Bitcoin long-term holders’ activity increases as BTC falls below $20k following the US CPI report
Bitcoin’s long-term holders are seemingly buying the dips, sticking to accumulating for a while now. Long-term holders’ sudden bullishness usually is an indication of an upcoming recovery sooner than later.
Why the Dogecoin price could print new lows during Autumn
Dogecoin price has witnessed a sharp sell-off, losing 30% of market value since August. The largest candlestick within the 3-day chart is in favor of the bears. The bulls will need to find stable support above the moving averages to challenge the large candlestick high at $0.088,
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.