It's not all bad news in the crypto world today Metal (MTL/KRW) is having a great session!

The company which lets you send money to friends and earn reward operates on the Ethereum blockchain.

Just today the rate between the two (MTL/KRW) has shot 164% higher after a serious backer Erik Finman plastered himself all over social media promoting the "Libra Killer".

The app allows you to use Metal Pay to buy MTL and other cryptocurrencies to use in real-life. You’ll also earn crypto in the form of Metal, the companies native currency

and soon they say you’ll be able to earn many more currencies.

The 24-hour volume has skyrocketed and is now at USD 30,461,893 with the market cap at USD 18,280,004 according to coin market cap.