A new accusation has been made against Tether for manipulating the market during the bull rally in 2017.

The Tether team have dismissed the latest suit as a “copycat” mimicking an “unsound”.

This time the suit has been filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Tether have filed another motion to dismiss.

These absurd and groundless accusations are an attack on the growth, success and innovation of the entire digital token ecosystem, in which Tether is proud to play a critical role. Meritless lawsuits like these are a continuing affront to the efforts and dedication of Tether’s customers and all participants in the digital currency ecosystem. Our fight is the community’s fight

Tether are had previously has to fight off claims earlier in the year and in the previous suit. That lawsuit was filed on Oct. 6 by Vel Freedman and Kyle Roche, the lawyers who successfully sued Craig Wright in Florida, on behalf of five traders. That lawsuit accuses them of manipulating the market. Five traders claiming class members suffered USD 1.4 trillion in damages. iFinex who owns Tether called the suit ‘meritless and mercenary’.