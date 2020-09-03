Is the BoE governor correct in his dismissal of cryptocurrencies? Data says otherwise

- Andrew Bailey, the governor of Bank of England (BoE), recently dismissed cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.
- Data shows that LatAm users have routinely turned to cryptos to hedge their risks during hyperinflation.
Andrew Bailey, Bank of England’s (BoE) governor, made some pretty scathing remarks about cryptocurrencies' viability as a payment method. As per Bailey, crypto assets are “unsuited to the world of payments.” Plus, he cited volatility as the main reason why they aren’t a good investment opportunity.
However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Bailey believes that stablecoins can be pretty useful as they can remove friction from payments and offer more benefits.
If stablecoins are to be widely used as a means of payment, they must have equivalent standards to those that are in place today for other forms of payment types and the forms of money transferred through them.
Latin America - Finding solace in cryptocurrencies
As per Chainalysis’s “Geography of Cryptocurrency Report,” Latin America has made it a habit to continually mitigate economic turbulences with cryptocurrencies. The continent represented 5% - 9% of all cryptocurrency activity occurring worldwide in any given month.
The following factors have accelerated crypto adoption and growth in LatAm:
- Individuals often don’t get back accounts since they have uneven income and earn via unconventional methods, such as doing gig work for Uber. Without access to a bank, many young people turn to cryptocurrencies.
- Another unfortunate problem with LatAm countries is hyperinflation. The lack of stable and robust fiat currency has pushed people into adopting cryptocurrencies to safeguard their life’s savings.
Let's expand on the second point.
A thorough analysis of peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange trading volume shows a clear relationship between currency devaluation and cryptocurrency adoption. Users in Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, and Chile had specifically turned to cryptocurrency when their native fiat started to lose value.
Conclusion
It looks like Governor Bailey’s remarks about cryptocurrency’s credibility as a means of payment is a bit lacking. LatAm countries have shown us time and again how their citizens have repeatedly turned to cryptocurrency to hedge their losses during hyperinflation times.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD may be on the verge of the abyss as miners start to cash out
Bitcoin touched $12,000 earlier this week and once again failed to hold the ground. The price of the first digital asset dropped as lo was $11,100, before moving back inside the recent range.
TRX/USD targets at $0.04 after as SUN genesis mining is launched
TRON (TRX) is now the 14th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.63 billion and an average daily trading volume of $4.1 billion.
BAND/USD breakdown imminent as double-top pattern is spotted
After trading an incredible week, Band Protocol is facing the ultimate test that will see it either continue with the uptrend or succumb to increased selling pressure.
Tron Technical Analysis: TRX/USD faces ultimate resistance at $0.038
Tron magical recovery journey has been supported by both technical levels and good fundamentals. Recent partnership news with the DeFi project Band Protocol put Tron a notch higher in the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.